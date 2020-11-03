BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -, 80, of Weston, went home to be with the Lord on October 31, 2020. Lucy passed peacefully at her home and surrounded by loving family. On March 4, 1994 Lucy married her best friend, Charles Lewis Landers. They shared 21 wonderful years before his passing on March 30, 2015 and are now reunited in Heaven. Lucy was the baby of the family, born in Weston on February 12, 1940. She was preceded in death by her parents: Webster and Odessa Mae Hibbs Riggs; three brothers: Daniel Lare, Clarence Lare and wife, Rosie, and Joseph Lare and wife, Grace; two sisters: Chelestine Lare Finnicum and husband, Jimmy, and Hattie Lare Marsh; one daughter, Rebecca Ann; and three beautiful grandchildren. What a glorious reunion in Heaven. Left behind to honor Lucy’s memory and mourn her loss are two daughters: Barbara Mae Landers and husband, Howard, and Tracy Hood and husband, William; two granddaughters: Mary Shaffer and husband, Dylan, and Rachel Bailey; and two great-grandchildren: Davis and Bennett Shaffer. Lucy’s greatest joy in life was her family. She was kind, loving, selfless, and always had a smile on her face. She loved Jesus with her entire heart and expressed her faith both inwardly and outwardly to all who knew her. Lucy was a member of the First Baptist Church of Weston where she made lifelong friends. She and her late husband were also very committed to helping veterans, which was evident by their participation at the DAV and Lewis County Honor Guard. Lucy loved her family immensely. She will be missed tremendously by all who loved and knew her. In honoring Lucy’s wishes, cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. A Private inurnment will take place at Lewis County Memorial Gardens in Weston. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Lucy Mae Landers. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.