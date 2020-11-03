BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - 82, of Weston, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg.He was born in Clarksburg on June 21, 1938, a son of the late Paul Mills Haynes and Hazel Winifred Talkington Haynes. In addition to his parents, Norman was preceded in death by two children.Norman is survived by his wife of 27 years, Leanna Carol Brown Haynes of Weston; five children; four siblings: Steve Haynes and wife, Linda, of Bridgeport, Ronald Haynes and wife, Sherry, of Clarksburg, Paula Robinson of Clarksburg, and Jane Haynes and husband, Sam, of Arizona; and several nieces and nephews.Norman grew up in Northview and graduated from Washington Irving High School in Clarksburg. He joined the United States Navy in 1956 and served his country proudly for five years during the Korean and Vietnam Wars. While in the Navy, Norman operated heavy equipment and was last stationed on the U.S.S. Soley. He was an active member of the Clarksburg VFW # 573 and the Eagles # 2353.Norman’s request for cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On Site Crematory. A Private Burial at the National Cemetery in Grafton will be held at a later date.We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Norman Paul Haynes. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

