Notre Dame sweeps Trinity, 3-0, in section opener

WEST UNION,, W.Va (WDTV) - Zyla Lanham registered 10 kills & 11 assists and Abigail Lanham had 9 as Notre Dame zipped Trinity, 3-0 to open Class A, Region II, Section 2 play.

Ali Witt tallied 6 aces and Liz Renzelli added 8 kills.

The Fighting Irish will play Notre Dame in the section semifinals on Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.