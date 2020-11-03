Advertisement

President Trump endorses W.Va. Attorney General Patrick Morrisey

Trump Endorses Morrisey
Trump Endorses Morrisey(President Donald Trump)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 3:10 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDTV) - President Donald Trump endorsed West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey in a tweet on Monday.

In the tweet President Trump says, “West Virginia, Get Out and Vote for Patrick Morrisey for Attorney General!”

President Trump was responding to a tweet that Morrisey posed saying, “WV is winning under Trump!”

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local author shares her pandemic experience in new book

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Madeline Edwards
Local award-winning author, Krystian Leonard shared her quarantine experience in “Voices from the Pandemic."

News

Bridgeport Wreaths Across America ceremony canceled

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Madeline Edwards
The Bridgeport Cemetery’s annual Wreaths Across America ceremony was canceled.

News

W.Va. town hit hard by 2016 flood gets $500,000 grant

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A West Virginia town devastated by a freak flood four years ago will get $500,000 to continue its rebuilding.

News

Health officials report 358 new cases of COVID-19, 11 additional deaths in W.Va.

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 358 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State Tuesday.

Latest News

News

Colleen Campbell's 11 pm forecast 11 2 2020

Updated: 15 hours ago

News

Colleen Campbell's 6 PM Weather 11 2 2020

Updated: 20 hours ago

News

Pink water sparks concern over Fairview water quality

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Joe Buchanan
When a Fairview man turned on his shower over the weekend, he noticed that the water was pink.

News

Pink Water in Fairview

Updated: 20 hours ago

News

West Virginians running for office share their voting experience

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Kaley Fedko
It’s rare that an election falls in the middle of a pandemic and with that comes a major question for voters. It’s not who you’re voting for, but how you’re voting.

News

Voter Reaction from Politicians

Updated: 21 hours ago