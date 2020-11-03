President Trump endorses W.Va. Attorney General Patrick Morrisey

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDTV) - President Donald Trump endorsed West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey in a tweet on Monday.

In the tweet President Trump says, “West Virginia, Get Out and Vote for Patrick Morrisey for Attorney General!”

President Trump was responding to a tweet that Morrisey posed saying, “WV is winning under Trump!”

West Virginia, Get Out and Vote for Patrick Morrisey for Attorney General! He has my Complete and Total Endorsement! https://t.co/paz9zrmeFJ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 2, 2020

