President Trump endorses W.Va. Attorney General Patrick Morrisey
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 3:10 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDTV) - President Donald Trump endorsed West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey in a tweet on Monday.
In the tweet President Trump says, “West Virginia, Get Out and Vote for Patrick Morrisey for Attorney General!”
President Trump was responding to a tweet that Morrisey posed saying, “WV is winning under Trump!”
