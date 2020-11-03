Advertisement

Top 5 Plays of Week 9

Lincoln secures two of the five plays
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 12:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Our top 5 plays of the week come to us from Bridgeport, Lincoln, University & Trinity Christian.

5. START STRONG, FINISH FAST

Cam Cole’s 65 yard touchdown run on Bridgeport’s first play of the game

4. MOORE GOES TO WAR

Lincoln sophomore running back Levi Moore tough running for a touchdown

3. JUST HOW THEY DREW IT UP

Trinity Christian’s Drew Boczek scrambles and finish Mason Steptoe for a 29 yard touchdown

2. BURTON & Ernie

Sensational touchdown grab from University’s Drew Burton

1. Snyder the Savior

Lincoln’s David Tate is intercepted on 3rd & 39 but Zach Snyder forces and recover a fumble for the Cougar first down

