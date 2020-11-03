Tuesday Evening Forecast | November 3rd 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Election day has arrived with quiet weather to enjoy. Our afternoon temperatures have returned back to seasonable values so tonight won’t be nearly as frigid especially since our winds have calmed down a bit. Overnight into tomorrow morning expect a clear sky with a starry view. A ridge of high pressure will stick around for the remainder of the week providing lots of dry weather sunshine, and a few friendly clouds Thursday.

Wednesday: A bright sky featuring lots of sunshine and calm weather. Temperatures beginning to warm up in the afternoon with southerly winds. High: 66

Thursday: Another quiet day with some increased cloud cover thanks to a weak system passing to the North of us. High: 67

Friday: Any early cloud cover or fog will mix out for continued sunshine and dry conditions. High: 68

This Weekend: Our first full November weekend will feature weather many of you will likely enjoy. Temperatures in the low 70s with plentiful sunshine and a few clouds returning around Sunday afternoon/evening. Looking rain-free once again.