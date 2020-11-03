Advertisement

W.Va. town hit hard by 2016 flood gets $500,000 grant

This picture was taken in Rainelle, West Virginia, on Sunday, July 3, 2016.<br />(Photo: Joe Dashiell/WDBJ7)
This picture was taken in Rainelle, West Virginia, on Sunday, July 3, 2016.<br />(Photo: Joe Dashiell/WDBJ7)(WDBJ)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 12:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia town devastated by a freak flood four years ago will get $500,000 to continue its rebuilding, Gov. Jim Justice announced on Monday.

The grant for Rainelle in Greenbrier County will be used to design and construct sidewalks on Main Street. The town of about 1,500 people was one of the hardest hit during floods in June 2016 that killed 23 people in the state.

Nearly a foot of rain had fell in less than 12 hours. The National Weather Service called it a 1,000-year flood.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bridgeport Wreaths Across America ceremony canceled

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Madeline Edwards
The Bridgeport Cemetery’s annual Wreaths Across America ceremony was canceled.

News

Health officials report 358 new cases of COVID-19, 11 additional deaths in W.Va.

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 358 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State Tuesday.

News

Colleen Campbell's 11 pm forecast 11 2 2020

Updated: 14 hours ago

News

Colleen Campbell's 6 PM Weather 11 2 2020

Updated: 19 hours ago

Latest News

News

Pink water sparks concern over Fairview water quality

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Joe Buchanan
When a Fairview man turned on his shower over the weekend, he noticed that the water was pink.

News

Pink Water in Fairview

Updated: 19 hours ago

News

West Virginians running for office share their voting experience

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Kaley Fedko
It’s rare that an election falls in the middle of a pandemic and with that comes a major question for voters. It’s not who you’re voting for, but how you’re voting.

News

Voter Reaction from Politicians

Updated: 19 hours ago

News

County Clerks prepare as early Voting records are shattered in West Virginia

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Jasmin Adous
We are closing in on the final hours until election day.

News

County Clerk's Prepare for the Election

Updated: 20 hours ago