Advertisement

WVU’s Fields named Big 12’s Newcomer of the Week

Totaled 15 tackles vs. Kansas State
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 12:14 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU senior linebacker Tony Fields II was named the Big 12′s Newcomer of the Week on Monday.

The Arizona transfer tallied 15 total tackles with 5 solo in the Mountaineers win over Kansas State.

He became just one of 5 Mountaineers to compile 15 or more tackles since 2009. He currently leads WVU with 53 tackles on the season.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Notre Dame sweeps Trinity, 3-0, in section opener

Updated: 46 minutes ago
Zyla Lanham registered 10 kills & 11 assists

Sports

Doddridge comes back to defeat Clay-Battelle, 3-1

Updated: 50 minutes ago
Cee Bees won first set

Sports

Lincoln’s Moore named Premier Bank Player of Week 9

Updated: 57 minutes ago
Had 144 yards & 4 touchdowns in Week 9

Sports

King resets RCB’s rushing record as a junior

Updated: 58 minutes ago
Now has 4,381 yards rushing

Sports

Top 5 Plays of Week 9

Updated: 1 hour ago
Lincoln secures two of the five plays

Latest News

Sports

All Division I student athletes have day off for Election Day Tuesday

Updated: 1 hour ago
DI council approved legislation in September

Sports

Soccer State Tournament Schedule Set to Begin Friday

Updated: Nov. 1, 2020 at 8:00 PM EST
Tournament will be hosted in Beckley

Sports

WVU R-Senior Kicker Staley Out for Year

Updated: Nov. 1, 2020 at 7:52 PM EST
Suffered season-ending injury Saturday against Kansas State

Sports

WVU at No. 22 Texas Set for Noon Kickoff on ABC Saturday

Updated: Nov. 1, 2020 at 7:39 PM EST
Both teams are 4-2 overall and 3-2 in Big 12 play

Sports

Four Local High School Football Games Canceled in Week 10

Updated: Nov. 1, 2020 at 7:36 PM EST
22 games will not be played across the state this week