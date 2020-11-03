WVU’s Fields named Big 12’s Newcomer of the Week

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU senior linebacker Tony Fields II was named the Big 12′s Newcomer of the Week on Monday.

The Arizona transfer tallied 15 total tackles with 5 solo in the Mountaineers win over Kansas State.

He became just one of 5 Mountaineers to compile 15 or more tackles since 2009. He currently leads WVU with 53 tackles on the season.

Tony Fields II became just the fifth Mountaineer in the last decade to rack up 1️⃣5️⃣ tackles or more in a game Saturday vs. K-State. 💪



He is your @Big12Conference Newcomer of the Week! #HailWV pic.twitter.com/D99P5mH3jT — WVU Football (@WVUfootball) November 2, 2020

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.