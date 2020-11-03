WVU’s Fields named Big 12’s Newcomer of the Week
Totaled 15 tackles vs. Kansas State
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 12:14 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU senior linebacker Tony Fields II was named the Big 12′s Newcomer of the Week on Monday.
The Arizona transfer tallied 15 total tackles with 5 solo in the Mountaineers win over Kansas State.
He became just one of 5 Mountaineers to compile 15 or more tackles since 2009. He currently leads WVU with 53 tackles on the season.
Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.