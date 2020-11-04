Barbara Fleischauer, Evan Hansen, Joe Statler, Danielle Walker and John Williams Win W.Va. House District 51 Race

District 51 includes most of Monongalia County.

Barbara Fleischauer (D)- 12% (19,534 votes)

Evan Hansen (D)- 11% (18,636 votes)

Joe Statler (R)- 11% (18,175 votes)

Danielle Walker (D)- 11% (17,749 votes)

John Williams (D)- 11% (17,580 votes)

Cindy Frich (R)- 11% (17,555 votes)

Rodney Pyles (D)- 11% (17,522 votes)

Justin White (R)- 9% (14,079 votes)

Todd Stainbrook (R)- 7% (12,113 votes)

Zach Lemaire (R)- 7% (12,051 votes)

District 51 is the largest House district in W.Va. and is the only district with five members.

Results reported on election night aren’t final until the votes are certified by county boards of elections.

