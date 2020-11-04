Barbour County Election Results

COUNTY COMMISSION

David Strait (R)- 60% (3,924 votes)

Philip Ferguson (D)- 40% (2,586 votes)

SHERIFF

Brett Carpenter (R)- 67% (4,341 votes)

Mike Ervin (D)- 33% (2,141 votes)

ASSESSOR

Derick Spencer (R)- 67% (4,452 votes)

Deb Dadisman (D)- 31% (2,027 votes)

Prosecuting Attorney

Thomas Hoxie (R)- (5,846 votes)

Results reported on election night aren’t final until the votes are certified by county boards of elections.

