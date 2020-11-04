Barbour County Election Results
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 11:34 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
COUNTY COMMISSION
- David Strait (R)- 60% (3,924 votes)
- Philip Ferguson (D)- 40% (2,586 votes)
SHERIFF
- Brett Carpenter (R)- 67% (4,341 votes)
- Mike Ervin (D)- 33% (2,141 votes)
ASSESSOR
- Derick Spencer (R)- 67% (4,452 votes)
- Deb Dadisman (D)- 31% (2,027 votes)
Prosecuting Attorney
- Thomas Hoxie (R)- (5,846 votes)
Results reported on election night aren’t final until the votes are certified by county boards of elections.
