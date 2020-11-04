Ben Queen, Danny Hamrick, Laura Kimble and Clay Riley win W.Va. House District 48 Race

District 48 includes all of Harrison County and a small part of Taylor County.

House of Delegates District 48

Ben Queen (R)- 16% (16,615 votes)

Danny Hamrick (R)- 14%- (14,572 votes)

Laura Kimble (R)- 14% (14,419 votes)

Clay Riley (R)- 13% (13,502 votes)

Richard Iaquinta (D)- 12% (12,010 votes)

Josh Maxwell (D)- 10% (9,776 votes)

Robert Garcia (D- 10% (9,729 votes)

Ryan Deems (D)- 7% (7,247 votes)

Will Hyman (L)- 2% (2,262 votes)

Steve Hamilton- 1% (1,468 votes)

Results reported on election night aren’t final until the votes are certified by county boards of elections.

