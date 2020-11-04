Advertisement

Ben Queen, Danny Hamrick, Laura Kimble and Clay Riley win W.Va. House District 48 Race

Election Results MGN
Election Results MGN(MGN)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 1:01 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

District 48 includes all of Harrison County and a small part of Taylor County.

House of Delegates District 48
  • Ben Queen (R)- 16% (16,615 votes)
  • Danny Hamrick (R)- 14%- (14,572 votes)
  • Laura Kimble (R)- 14% (14,419 votes)
  • Clay Riley (R)- 13% (13,502 votes)
  • Richard Iaquinta (D)- 12% (12,010 votes)
  • Josh Maxwell (D)- 10% (9,776 votes)
  • Robert Garcia (D- 10% (9,729 votes)
  • Ryan Deems (D)- 7% (7,247 votes)
  • Will Hyman (L)- 2% (2,262 votes)
  • Steve Hamilton- 1% (1,468 votes)

Results reported on election night aren’t final until the votes are certified by county boards of elections.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Elections

Mike Maroney Wins W.Va. Senate District 2 Race

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Mike Maroney Wins W.Va. Senate District 2 Race

Elections

Robert Karnes Wins W.Va. Senate District 11 Race

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Robert Karnes Wins W.Va. Senate District 11 Race

Elections

Mike Caputo Wins W.Va. Senate District 13 Race

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Mike Caputo Wins W.Va. Senate District 13 Race

Elections

Barbara Fleischauer, Evan Hansen, Joe Statler, Danielle Walker and John Williams Win W.Va. House District 51 Race

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Barbara Fleischauer, Evan Hansen, Joe Statler, Danielle Walker and John Williams Win W.Va. House District 51 Race

Latest News

Elections

Guy Ward, Phil Mallow and Joey Garcia Win W.Va. House District 50 Race

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Guy Ward, Phil Mallow and Joey Garcia Win W.Va. House District 50 Race

Elections

Ritchie County Election Results

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Ritchie County Election Results

Elections

Riley Moore won the election for W.Va. Treasurer

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Riley Moore won the election for W.Va. Treasurer

Elections

Mac Warner won reelection to W.Va. Secretary of State

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Mac Warner won reelection to W.Va. Secretary of State

Elections

John McCuskey wins reelection to W.Va. Auditor

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
John McCuskey wins reelection to W.Va. Auditor

Elections

Patrick Morrisey wins reelection for W.Va. Attorney General

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Patrick Morrisey wins reelection for W.Va. Attorney General