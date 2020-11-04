Ben Queen, Danny Hamrick, Laura Kimble and Clay Riley win W.Va. House District 48 Race
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 1:01 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
District 48 includes all of Harrison County and a small part of Taylor County.
House of Delegates District 48
- Ben Queen (R)- 16% (16,615 votes)
- Danny Hamrick (R)- 14%- (14,572 votes)
- Laura Kimble (R)- 14% (14,419 votes)
- Clay Riley (R)- 13% (13,502 votes)
- Richard Iaquinta (D)- 12% (12,010 votes)
- Josh Maxwell (D)- 10% (9,776 votes)
- Robert Garcia (D- 10% (9,729 votes)
- Ryan Deems (D)- 7% (7,247 votes)
- Will Hyman (L)- 2% (2,262 votes)
- Steve Hamilton- 1% (1,468 votes)
Results reported on election night aren’t final until the votes are certified by county boards of elections.
