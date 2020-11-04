Coach Kassay leaves legacy of selflessness for Cee Bees football

BLACKSVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - The Clay-Battelle football team (3-1) has been playing with heavy hearts all of 2020, as former assistant coach Nehemiah Kassay passed away unexpectedly from a blood clot in June at the age of 47.

His son, Jacob, is a sophomore lineman on the team. His daught, Caitlyn, was a standout pitcher for the Cee Bee softball team and is currently a member of the Fairmont State softball team.

The Cee Bees held a moment of silence for Kassay before their first home game of the season in October. They also put his initials, ‘NK’, on their helmets this season.

With one game left to play in the regular season, the 14th ranked Cee Bees have a chance to lock up a playoff spot. They will do so on Friday against Wirt County, after their original game against Hundred was cancelled due to Wetzel County moving to remote learning. Clay-Battelle has not made the playoff since 2014.

