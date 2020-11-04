Advertisement

Coach Kassay leaves legacy of selflessness for Cee Bees football

Cee Bees assistant coach passed away in June
Kassay
Kassay(wdtv)
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - The Clay-Battelle football team (3-1) has been playing with heavy hearts all of 2020, as former assistant coach Nehemiah Kassay passed away unexpectedly from a blood clot in June at the age of 47.

His son, Jacob, is a sophomore lineman on the team. His daught, Caitlyn, was a standout pitcher for the Cee Bee softball team and is currently a member of the Fairmont State softball team.

The Cee Bees held a moment of silence for Kassay before their first home game of the season in October. They also put his initials, ‘NK’, on their helmets this season.

With one game left to play in the regular season, the 14th ranked Cee Bees have a chance to lock up a playoff spot. They will do so on Friday against Wirt County, after their original game against Hundred was cancelled due to Wetzel County moving to remote learning. Clay-Battelle has not made the playoff since 2014.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

No. 4 West Virginia meets No. 3 TCU with Big 12 title on the line

Updated: 9 minutes ago
Mountaineers need a win to secure championship

Sports

Philip Barbour falls to Meadow Bridge in Election Night game, 34-14

Updated: 16 hours ago
Colts remain winless in 2020

Sports

“Big” Sam & No. 22 Texas await Mountaineers in Austin Saturday

Updated: 23 hours ago
Both teams are 4-2 on the season

Sports

Final regular season WVSSAC rankings set the table for Week 10 fireworks

Updated: Nov. 3, 2020 at 4:47 PM EST
Handful of AA teams fighting for playoff hopes

Latest News

Sports

Notre Dame sweeps Trinity, 3-0, in section opener

Updated: Nov. 3, 2020 at 12:57 AM EST
Zyla Lanham registered 10 kills & 11 assists

Sports

Doddridge comes back to defeat Clay-Battelle, 3-1

Updated: Nov. 3, 2020 at 12:52 AM EST
Cee Bees won first set

Sports

Lincoln’s Moore named Premier Bank Player of Week 9

Updated: Nov. 3, 2020 at 12:46 AM EST
Had 144 yards & 4 touchdowns in Week 9

Sports

King resets RCB’s rushing record as a junior

Updated: Nov. 3, 2020 at 12:44 AM EST
Now has 4,381 yards rushing

Sports

Top 5 Plays of Week 9

Updated: Nov. 3, 2020 at 12:36 AM EST
Lincoln secures two of the five plays

Sports

All Division I student athletes have day off for Election Day Tuesday

Updated: Nov. 3, 2020 at 12:27 AM EST
DI council approved legislation in September