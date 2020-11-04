Doddridge County Election Results
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 10:39 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
County Commissioner
- Ronald Travis (R) (2,737 votes)
County Clerk - Unexpired Term
- Catee Slater (R) (2,782 votes)
Prosecuting Attorney
- Brooke Fitzgerald (R) (2,744 votes)
Sheriff
- Clinton Boring (R) (2,786 votes)
Assessor
- David Sponaugle (R) (2,820 votes)
Surveyor
- Dan Wellings (R) (2,797 votes)
Results reported on election night aren’t final until the votes are certified by county boards of elections.
