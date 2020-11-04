Advertisement

Firefighters react to a levy that was passed

By Veronica Ogbe
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - This year’s election saw many incumbents upset in their re-election bids. A group that isn’t upset today is volunteer fire fighters in Marion County.

“Everybody was very relieved and excited,” said President of Marion County Fire Chief’s Association Roger Channell.

“It’s fantastic I’m so glad it passed,” said Deputy Chief of Boothsville Monica Rouzee.

The excitement comes after two years ago what they hoped would pass, failed. Now, 15,000 votes later, the Marion County volunteer fire department levy passed.

“And this is why we need funding for doing things like this, you know we’re on a brush fire right now,” continued Channell.

After the levy failed two years ago by less than one percentage point, many firefighters are breathing a sigh of relief.

“It really relaxes our anxiety about having funding,” Assistant Chief Winfield District Volunteer Fire Dept. Mark Niggemyer said.

Beginning June of 2021, all 13 departments will be able to make sure they have their necessities through a small property tax paid by residents.

“This will help us with gear and apparatus, like our department might be looking at a new rescue truck,” Rouzee continued.

Beyond the funding, this allows volunteer firefighters to work the job that they love.

“Neighbors helping neighbors is our memo and a long time ago my pap passed away saving kids and from their on out my brothers and I we always wanted to be able to lend a hand, help,” said former Volunteer Firefighter Kaleb Eakle.

“It really means a lot for all of us, but it’s really going to mean a lot for the communities as well,” Channell said.

