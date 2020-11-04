Advertisement

From the top of the ballot to the bottom, Republicans celebrated major victories in West Virginia on Election Day.

By Josh Croup
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 6:16 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
In the state legislature, republicans took a supermajority in both chambers.

Unofficial results show the right holding 76 of 100 seats in the house and 23 of 34 in the senate.

This is a shift that Fairmont State Political Science Professor Gregory Noone says he saw coming.

“This state is generally a pro-life, pro-Second Amendment state,” Noone said. “Those have always been staples of the Republican party. The Republican party was really good at talking to voters in the state and emphasizing those key issues.”

U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito cruised to victory in the United States Senate, becoming the first republican to win re-election to the senate from West Virginia in more than a century.

“There’s lots to do,” Capito said. “First of all, it’s reassessing where the Senate is and who the president is. But it’s also looking at the things I’ve worked on for several years.”

Each republican incumbent in the house of representatives from West Virginia also won their re-election bids.

In 2016, Jim Justice won the race for governor by 49,000 votes when he ran as a democrat. Current results show Justice running away with victory, defeating challenger Ben Salango by more than 250,000 votes.

“He’s a very plain-spoken guy and I think a lot of people are attracted to that and felt comfortable with his leadership,” Noone said.

Finally, on the top of the ticket, President Trump took West Virginia with 68% of the vote, winning by a larger margin than he did in the state in 2016. The only state where Trump currently holds a larger percentage lead is Wyoming.

