Guy Ward, Phil Mallow and Joey Garcia Win W.Va. House District 50 Race

District 50 includes most of Marion County.

Guy Ward (R)- 18% (11,281 votes)

Phil Mallow (R)- 18% (11,120 votes)

Joey Garcia (D)- 18% (10,851 votes)

Michael Angelucci (D)- 17% (10,777 votes)

Ronald Straight (D)- 15% (9,341 votes)

Darton McIntire (R)- 14% (8,436 votes)

Three Democrats currently represent the district. Two of them, Mike Caputo (Senate) and Linda Longstreth (County Commission) are on the ballot for other races.

Results reported on election night aren’t final until the votes are certified by county boards of elections.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.