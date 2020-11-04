Harrison County Election Results
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 11:43 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
COUNTY COMMISSION
- Mickey Petitto (R)- 41% (12,131 votes)
- Susan Thomas (D)- 53% (15,715 votes)
- Rex Starkey (L)- 5% (1,582 votes)
Prosecuting Attorney
- Rachel Romano (D)- (23,671 votes)
Sheriff
- Robert Matheny (D)- (24,875 votes)
Assessor
- Rocky Romano (D)- (23,707 votes)
Results reported on election night aren’t final until the votes are certified by county boards of elections.
Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.