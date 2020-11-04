Harrison County Election Results

COUNTY COMMISSION

Mickey Petitto (R)- 41% (12,131 votes)

Susan Thomas (D)- 53% (15,715 votes)

Rex Starkey (L)- 5% (1,582 votes)

Prosecuting Attorney

Rachel Romano (D)- (23,671 votes)

Sheriff

Robert Matheny (D)- (24,875 votes)

Assessor

Rocky Romano (D)- (23,707 votes)

Results reported on election night aren’t final until the votes are certified by county boards of elections.

