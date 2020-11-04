Advertisement

Harrison County Election Results

Election Results MGN
Election Results MGN(MGN)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 11:43 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COUNTY COMMISSION

  • Mickey Petitto (R)- 41% (12,131 votes)
  • Susan Thomas (D)- 53% (15,715 votes)
  • Rex Starkey (L)- 5% (1,582 votes)
Prosecuting Attorney
  • Rachel Romano (D)- (23,671 votes)

Sheriff

  • Robert Matheny (D)- (24,875 votes)

Assessor

  • Rocky Romano (D)- (23,707 votes)

Results reported on election night aren’t final until the votes are certified by county boards of elections.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Elections

Patrick Morrisey wins reelection for W.Va. Attorney General

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Patrick Morrisey wins reelection for W.Va. Attorney General

Elections

Kent Leonhardt Wins W.Va. Agriculture Commissioner

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Kent Leonhardt Wins W.Va. Agriculture Commissioner

Elections

Webster County Election Results

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Webster County Election Results

Elections

Randolph County Election Results

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Randolph County Election Results

Elections

Preston County Election Results

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Preston County Election Results

Latest News

Elections

Gilmer County Election Results

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Gilmer County Election Results

Elections

Monongalia County Election Results

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Monongalia County Election Results

Elections

Barbour County Election Results

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Barbour County Election Results.

Elections

Upshur County Election Results

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Upshur County Election Results

Elections

Republican Alex Mooney wins reelection to U.S. House in West Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Alex Mooney (R) won reelection to the U.S. House in West Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District, according to the Associated Press.