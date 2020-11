Auditor

John McCuskey (R)- 67% (479,861 votes)

Mary Ann Claytor (D)- 33% (237,244 votes)

McCuskey was the incumbent since 2016 and is a former WV House of Delegates member.

Results reported on election night aren’t final until the votes are certified by county boards of elections.

