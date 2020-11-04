Advertisement

Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | November 4, 2020

It Might Have Been Cool Yesterday, But We’re Warming Up Today!
By Joseph Williams
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 7:13 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - As a high-pressure system in the southern US continues to build, temperatures will rise above-average for early November. Highs will be warmer than Election Day, with highs in the mid-60s, and combined with sunny skies, it’s going to be amazing outside. Heading into tomorrow, we’ll see plenty of clouds pushing in, leading to partly cloudy skies. But at least we’ll be in the mid-60s tomorrow as well. Heading into the weekend, the high-pressure system will cause us to warm up to the low-70s, temperatures usually seen in September. Simply put, barring some clouds, it’s going to be awesome out for today and the next few days.

Today: It’s going to be warmer than yesterday, and combined with sunny skies, it’s going to be a good day to head out. High: 66.

Tonight: We’ll start out clear, but overnight, clouds will begin to push in. Low: 42.

Thursday: Tomorrow will be similar to today, except we’ll be dealing with partly cloudy skies, as plenty of upper-level clouds push in. At least we’ll be warm. High: 66.

Friday: The clouds leave our region, giving way to beautiful sunshine. Combined with rising temperatures, it’s going to be the perfect end to the work week. High: 68.

