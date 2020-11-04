Kent Leonhardt Wins W.Va. Agriculture Commissioner

Kent Leonhardt (R) Wins W.Va. Agriculture Commissioner.

Leonhardt was the incumbent since 2017. He is from western Mon County and is a former Marine Lt. Colonel.

Leonhardt beat his opponent Bob Beach (D) who was State Senator since 2011 and from Mon County.

Gus Douglas held the office for 44 years until 2012 when he didn’t seek re-election. Leonhardt lost to Walt Helmick in 2012 and defeated Helmick in 2016.

Results reported on election night aren’t final until the votes are certified by county boards of elections.

