Lewis County Election Results

COUNTY COMMISSIONER

Bobby Stewart (R)- 67% (4,872 votes)

Ray Smith (D)- 33% (2,439 votes)

SHERIFF

Dave Gosa (R)- 55% (3,982 votes)

David Parks (D)- 45% (3,281 votes)

LEWIS COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION - Unexpired Term

Bruce Heater- 34% (2,348 votes)

David Bush- 51% (3,486 votes)

Millie Metzgar- 15% (1,022 votes)

Results reported on election night aren’t final until the votes are certified by county boards of elections.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.