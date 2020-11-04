Lewis County Election Results
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 10:45 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COUNTY COMMISSIONER
- Bobby Stewart (R)- 67% (4,872 votes)
- Ray Smith (D)- 33% (2,439 votes)
SHERIFF
- Dave Gosa (R)- 55% (3,982 votes)
- David Parks (D)- 45% (3,281 votes)
LEWIS COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION - Unexpired Term
- Bruce Heater- 34% (2,348 votes)
- David Bush- 51% (3,486 votes)
- Millie Metzgar- 15% (1,022 votes)
Results reported on election night aren’t final until the votes are certified by county boards of elections.
Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.