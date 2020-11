Secretary of State

Mac Warner (R)- 58% (431,808 votes)

Natalie Tennant (D)- 42% (311,588 votes)

Warner was the incumbent since 2017 and defeated Tennant in 2016 by around 12,000 votes.

Results reported on election night aren’t final until the votes are certified by county boards of elections.

