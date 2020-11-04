Marion County Election Results
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 10:17 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
COUNTY COMMISSION
- David Kennedy (R)- 47% (11,567 votes)
- Linda Longstreth (D)- 53% (12,835 votes)
SHERIFF
- Joe Carpenter (R)- 50% (12,459 votes)
- Jimmy Riffle (D)- 50% (12,680 votes)
VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPT. LEVY
- For- 62% (15,340 votes)
- Against- 38% (9,417 votes)
FAIRMONT CITY COUNCIL
District 2
- Anne Bolyard- 43% (2,675 votes)
- Sharon Mallow- 21% (1,330 votes)
- David Knapp- 16% (1,330 votes)
- Scott Straight- 20% (1,234 votes)
District 4
- Brad Merrifield- 34% (2,236 votes)
- Rick Garcia- 50% (3,351 votes)
- Terry Burton- 16% (1,063 votes)
District 6
- Gia Deasy- 37% (2,334 votes)
- Dora Grubb- 28% (1,747 votes)
- Daniel Weber- 35% (votes 2,161)
District 7
- Phil Mason- 47% (3,001 votes)
- Blair Montgomery- 53% (3,383 votes)
Prosecuting Attorney
- Jeff Freeman (D) (19,707 votes)
Assessor
- Mark Trach (D) (19,861 votes)
Cp. Surveyor
- Christopher Wolfe (D) (19,564 votes)
Results reported on election night aren’t final until the votes are certified by county boards of elections.
Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.