Marion County Election Results

COUNTY COMMISSION

David Kennedy (R)- 47% (11,567 votes)

Linda Longstreth (D)- 53% (12,835 votes)

SHERIFF

Joe Carpenter (R)- 50% (12,459 votes)

Jimmy Riffle (D)- 50% (12,680 votes)

VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPT. LEVY

For- 62% (15,340 votes)

Against- 38% (9,417 votes)

FAIRMONT CITY COUNCIL

District 2

Anne Bolyard- 43% (2,675 votes)

Sharon Mallow- 21% (1,330 votes)

David Knapp- 16% (1,330 votes)

Scott Straight- 20% (1,234 votes)

District 4

Brad Merrifield- 34% (2,236 votes)

Rick Garcia- 50% (3,351 votes )

Terry Burton- 16% (1,063 votes)

District 6

Gia Deasy- 37% (2,334 votes)

Dora Grubb- 28% (1,747 votes)

Daniel Weber- 35% (votes 2,161)

District 7

Phil Mason- 47% (3,001 votes)

Blair Montgomery- 53% (3,383 votes)

Prosecuting Attorney

Jeff Freeman (D) (19,707 votes)

Assessor

Mark Trach (D) (19,861 votes)

Cp. Surveyor

Christopher Wolfe (D) (19,564 votes)

Results reported on election night aren’t final until the votes are certified by county boards of elections.

