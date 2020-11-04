Mike Caputo Wins W.Va. Senate District 13 Race

District 13 includes the following W.Va. counties: parts of Marion and Monongalia Counties, including Fairmont and Morgantown.

Mike Caputo (D)- 56% (25,870 votes)

Rebecca Polis (R)- 44% (20,178 votes)

Caputo was a House of Delegates member since 1996 and isfrom Rivesville.

Results reported on election night aren’t final until the votes are certified by county boards of elections.

