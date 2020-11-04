Mike Maroney Wins W.Va. Senate District 2 Race

District two includes the following W.Va. counties: Calhoun, Doddridge, part of Gilmer, part of Marion, part of Marshall, part of Monongalia, Ritchie, Tyler and Wetzel.

Mike Maroney (R)- 56% (24,761)

Josh Gary (D)- 44% (19,269)

More voters participated in the Republican primary than the Democrat primary in this race.

Both candidates are from Marshall County.

Results reported on election night aren’t final until the votes are certified by county boards of elections.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.