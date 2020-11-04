Monongalia County Election Results

COUNTY COMMISSION

Ed Hawkins (R)- 50% (19,577 votes)

Jeff Arnett (D)- 50% (19,739 votes)

PROSECUTING ATTOURNEY

Perri DeChristopher (D)- ran unopposed

SHERIFF

Perry Palmer (D)- ran unopposed

ASSESSOR

Mark Musick (D)- ran unopposed

SURVEYOR

Bob Andriotto (R)- ran unopposed

Results reported on election night aren’t final until the votes are certified by county boards of elections.

