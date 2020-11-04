Monongalia County Election Results
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 11:38 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
COUNTY COMMISSION
- Ed Hawkins (R)- 50% (19,577 votes)
- Jeff Arnett (D)- 50% (19,739 votes)
PROSECUTING ATTOURNEY
- Perri DeChristopher (D)- ran unopposed
SHERIFF
- Perry Palmer (D)- ran unopposed
ASSESSOR
- Mark Musick (D)- ran unopposed
SURVEYOR
- Bob Andriotto (R)- ran unopposed
Results reported on election night aren’t final until the votes are certified by county boards of elections.
