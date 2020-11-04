No. 4 West Virginia meets No. 3 TCU with Big 12 title on the line

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - No. 4 West Virginia (7-1) will travel to Fort Worth, Texas to meet No. 3 TCU (7-0-1) in a battle on Friday night that will decide the Big 12 regular season title.

The Horned Frogs currently have the edge in the conference standings without a loss on the season.

“It’s gonna be an incredible soccer match,” head coach Nikki Izzo-Brown said. “It is what it is. Two of the best in our conference competing and you couldn’t ask for a better match up to end the season.”

The Mountaineers and the Horned Frogs are neck and neck in many conference categories. West Virginia leads the league averaging 2 goals per game with 16 total while TCU’s output is 1.37 with 14 goals on the season.

Mountaineer senior & reigning Big 12 player of the Week, Stefany Ferrer-vanGinkel is the top goal scorer in the Big 12 with 6 on the year . The Horned Frogs have the third place goal scorer in Grace Collins, who’s put through four and the top assister in the league in Payton Crews who has three.

“We’re going to really be tested and I think going against the third best team in the country, that’s the expectation," Izzo-Brown said.

The match is set to kick at 8 p.m. on Friday night.

The Mountaineers need a win to secure the title while the Horned Frogs would win the league with a win or draw.

After Friday, the Mountaineers will shift their focus to the spring. The NCAA announced that they intend to hold a championship season in the spring with a limited NCAA tournament field.

“We’ll move into our 8 hours once the season is done. I think everyone needs a little time off... but I also know this is a little bit different and we have to keep that blood flow going so we will probably tone it down a little bit and give them a little bit of time but we just have to make sure we are maintaining our foundation," Izzo-Brown said.

