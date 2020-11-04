Patrick Martin Wins W.Va. Senate District 12 Race

District 12, also known as the “I-79 District” includes the following W.Va. counties: Braxton, Clay, part of Gilmer, Harrison and Lewis.

Patrick Martin (R)- 57% (26,066 votes)

Doug Facemire (D)- 43% (19,699 votes)

Mountain State Values PAC spending tens of thousands of dollars against Martin in advertising. Both candidates have spent a lot of money; this race was financially competitive.

Results reported on election night aren’t final until the votes are certified by county boards of elections.

