Patrick Morrisey wins reelection for W.Va. Attorney General

Patrick Morrisey
Patrick Morrisey(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 12:29 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Patrick Morrisey (R) wins reelection for W.Va. Attorney General.

Morrissey was the incumbent since 2012. He ran unsuccessfully for U.S. Senate against Manchin in 2018.

Morrissey beat opponent Sam Petsonk (D) who is a lawyer from Beckley. He defeated Pendleton County Del. Isaac Sponaugle by 227 votes in the primary.

Results reported on election night aren’t final until the votes are certified by county boards of elections.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

