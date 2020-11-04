Advertisement

Pet Helpers: Ms. Ginny

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Everyone meet Ms. Ginny!

She is a beautiful medium hair sweetheart. It looks like she may have some Maine Coon or Norwegian Forest cat in her.

Ginny knows no stranger! She loves to meet and greet people in her foster home and is very outgoing and friendly. Ms. Ginny is a “talkative” little girl and a purring machine. She’d love to be the queen in her own castle.

Ms. Ginny is approximately 2 years old, spayed, up to date on her shots, Fiv negative, dewormed and flea treated.

She gets along with the foster cats in her home and does her own thing. There are no dogs in her foster home, so it is unknown how she would do with them. Ms. Ginny loves to play, watch birds and follow her foster mom. She is a cat that loves to be with people!

She is being fostered in Clarksburg, W.Va. and her adoption fee is $50. If you would be able to provide a loving, indoor home to this beautiful girl, please complete the application in the following link,

https://www.pethelpersinc.org/adoption-application

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Wilson Martino Dental Clinic is collecting candy for troops!

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Jasmin Adous
Halloween is over for most, but one local dentist’s office is still trick-or-treating, but not for themselves.

News

Trick-or-treat for troops

Updated: 21 minutes ago

News

From the top of the ballot to the bottom, Republicans celebrated major victories in West Virginia on Election Day.

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Josh Croup
Republicans celebrated major victories on election night in West Virginia.

News

From the top of the ballot to the bottom, Republicans celebrated major victories in West Virginia on Election Day.

Updated: 35 minutes ago

Latest News

News

Pet Helpers: Ms. Ginny

Updated: 47 minutes ago

News

Firefighters react to a levy that was passed

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Veronica Ogbe
The Marion County volunteer fire department levy passed.

News

Fire Levy Passed

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

West Virginia voters mixed on state of nation

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Voters in West Virginia made their pick for president while holding mixed views about the country’s direction, according to an expansive AP survey of the American electorate.

News

Health officials report 394 new cases of COVID-19, three additional deaths in W.Va.

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 394 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State Wednesday.

News

Seven COVID-19 deaths at health and rehab facility

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, there are 94 residents with positive cases and 52 staff.