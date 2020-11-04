Pet Helpers: Ms. Ginny

Everyone meet Ms. Ginny!

She is a beautiful medium hair sweetheart. It looks like she may have some Maine Coon or Norwegian Forest cat in her.

Ginny knows no stranger! She loves to meet and greet people in her foster home and is very outgoing and friendly. Ms. Ginny is a “talkative” little girl and a purring machine. She’d love to be the queen in her own castle.

Ms. Ginny is approximately 2 years old, spayed, up to date on her shots, Fiv negative, dewormed and flea treated.

She gets along with the foster cats in her home and does her own thing. There are no dogs in her foster home, so it is unknown how she would do with them. Ms. Ginny loves to play, watch birds and follow her foster mom. She is a cat that loves to be with people!

She is being fostered in Clarksburg, W.Va. and her adoption fee is $50. If you would be able to provide a loving, indoor home to this beautiful girl, please complete the application in the following link,

https://www.pethelpersinc.org/adoption-application

