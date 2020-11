PHILLIPI, W.Va (WDTV) - Philip Barbour (0-6) fell to Class A Meadow Bridge (3-3) on Tuesday night in Phillipi, 34-14.

The Colts remain winless on the 2020 season. They will head to Oak Glen (5-1) to conclude their season on Friday.

