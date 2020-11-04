Preston County Election Results
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 11:54 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
COUNTY COMMISSIONER
- Don Smith (R)- 79% (10,656 votes)
- Lynn Housner (I)- 21% (2,875 votes)
SHERIFF
- Paul Pritt (R)- 78% (10,915 votes)
- Arnold Tichnell (D)- 22% (3,013 votes)
Prosecuting Attorney
- Jay Shay (R)- (12,682 votes)
Assessor
- Connie Ervin (R)- (12,863 votes)
Surveyor
- Ken Moran (D)- (10,674 votes)
Results reported on election night aren’t final until the votes are certified by county boards of elections.
