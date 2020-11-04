Preston County Election Results

COUNTY COMMISSIONER

Don Smith (R)- 79% (10,656 votes)

Lynn Housner (I)- 21% (2,875 votes)

SHERIFF

Paul Pritt (R)- 78% (10,915 votes)

Arnold Tichnell (D)- 22% (3,013 votes)

Prosecuting Attorney

Jay Shay (R)- (12,682 votes)

Assessor

Connie Ervin (R)- (12,863 votes)

Surveyor

Ken Moran (D)- (10,674 votes)

Results reported on election night aren’t final until the votes are certified by county boards of elections.

