Randy Smith Wins W.Va. Senate District 14 Race

District 14 includes all of Barbour, part of Grant, Hardy, part of Mineral, part of Monongalia, Preston, Taylor and Tucker.

Randy Smith (R)- 73% (35,261 votes)

David Childers (D)- 27% (13,270 votes)

Both candidates ran unopposed in the primary election that saw 14,000 votes cast for the Republican and 9,000 for the Democrat tickets.

Results reported on election night aren’t final until the votes are certified by county boards of elections.

