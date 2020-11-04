Republican Alex Mooney wins reelection to U.S. House in West Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District

Alex Mooney (R) won reelection to the U.S. House in West Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District, according to the Associated Press.

Mooney was the incumbent since 2015 and was the former Maryland GOP chair.

Mooney beat his opponent Cathy Kunkel (R) who is the founder of RiseUP WV, an organization that advocates for health care for all. He ran unopposed in the primary election.

Results reported on election night aren’t final until the votes are certified by county boards of elections.

