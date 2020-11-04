Republican Carol Miller wins reelection to U.S. House in West Virginia’s 3rd Congressional District

Carol Miller (R) won reelection to the U.S. House in West Virginia’s 3rd Congressional District, according to the Associated Press.

Miller was the incumbent since 2019 and was the first woman to represent the 3rd District.

Miller’s opponent Hilary Turner (D) was part of the WV Can’t Wait movement and didn’t take any corporate campaign cash.

Results reported on election night aren’t final until the votes are certified by county boards of elections.

