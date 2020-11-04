Advertisement

Republican David McKinley wins reelection to U.S. House in W.Va.’s 1st Congressional District

David McKinley
David McKinley(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 9:08 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
David McKinley (R) won reelection to the U.S. House in West Virginia’s 1st Congressional District, according to the Associated Press.

McKinley was the incumbent since 2011 and was in the W.Va. House of Delegates from 1980-1994 and was the state GOP chair from 1990-1994.

McKinley won over Natalie Cline (D), a computational linguist from Williamstown, W.Va.

Results reported on election night aren’t final until the votes are certified by county boards of elections.

