Republican Jim Justice wins reelection for Governor in W.Va.

Jim Justice (R) won reelection for Governor in W.Va., according to the Associated Press.

This marks the third time W.Va. has elected a Republican governor in the last 44 years.

Justice is the incumbent who won as a Democrat in 2016 and has then since switched parties. Justice announced on Aug. 3., 2017 that he was switching parties at a rally with Trump.

The last elected Republican governor was Cecil Underwood in 1996. He served one term. Before Underwood was Arch Moore Jr., elected in 1984 and father of Shelley Moore Capito.

Justice won against Ben Salango (D), Daniel Lutz (M), Erika Kolenich (L).

Results reported on election night aren’t final until the votes are certified by county boards of elections.

