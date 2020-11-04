Republican Shelley Moore Capito wins reelection to U.S. Senate from W.Va.

Shelley Moore Capito (R) wins reelection to U.S. Senate, according to the Associated Press. Capito won against Paula Jean Swearengin (D) and David Moran (L).

Capito was the incumbent since 2014.

Capito was in the US House of Representatives from 2001-2014. She is the daughter of former Governor Arch Moore who succeeded 30-year Senator Jay Rockefeller (D).

Results reported on election night aren’t final until the votes are certified by county boards of elections.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.