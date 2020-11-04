Riley Moore won the election for W.Va. Treasurer

Treasurer

Riley Moore (R)- 56% (410,202 votes)

John Perdue (D)- 44% (321,520 votes)

Moore beat incumbent John Perdue. Moore is a former WV House of Delegates member. He lost a re-election bid in 2018.

Moore is the grandson of former governor Arch Moore and the nephew of Shelley Moore Capito.

Results reported on election night aren’t final until the votes are certified by county boards of elections.

