Robert Karnes Wins W.Va. Senate District 11 Race

District 11 includes the following W.Va. counties: part of Grant, Nicholas, Pendleton, Pocahontas, Randolph, Upshur and Webster.

Robert Karnes (R)- 51% (23,229 votes)

Denise Campbell (D)- 49% (22,018)

Karnes was a former State Senator from 2015-2018. He lost the GOP primary election in 2018 to Bill Hamilton, but beat incumbent John Pitsenbarger in the 2020 primary (54%-45%).

Results reported on election night aren’t final until the votes are certified by county boards of elections.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.