Taylor County Election Results

SHERIFF

Terry Austin (R)- 53% (3,820 votes)

Robert Beltner (D)- 47% (3,432 votes)

ASSESSOR

Christina Kinsey (R) - 70% (5,023 votes)

Gigi Collett (D) - 30% (2,128 votes)

LEVYS

Emergency Service/Ambulance Levy

For- 86% (5,981 votes)

Against- 14% (997 votes)

Health Department Levy

For- 82% (5,744 votes)

Against- 18% (1,228 votes)

Public Library Levy

For- 80% (5,610 votes)

Against- 20% (1,370 votes)

Senior Citizens Levy

For- 88% (6,141 votes)

Against- 12% (859 votes)

Results reported on election night aren’t final until the votes are certified by county boards of elections.

