Taylor County Election Results

Election Results. (MGN Image)(WJHG)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 9:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHERIFF

  • Terry Austin (R)- 53% (3,820 votes)
  • Robert Beltner (D)- 47% (3,432 votes)

ASSESSOR

  • Christina Kinsey (R) - 70% (5,023 votes)
  • Gigi Collett (D) - 30% (2,128 votes)

LEVYS

Emergency Service/Ambulance Levy

  • For- 86% (5,981 votes)
  • Against- 14% (997 votes)

Health Department Levy

  • For- 82% (5,744 votes)
  • Against- 18% (1,228 votes)

Public Library Levy

  • For- 80% (5,610 votes)
  • Against- 20% (1,370 votes)

Senior Citizens Levy

  • For- 88% (6,141 votes)
  • Against- 12% (859 votes)

Results reported on election night aren’t final until the votes are certified by county boards of elections.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

