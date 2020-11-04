Taylor County Election Results
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 9:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHERIFF
- Terry Austin (R)- 53% (3,820 votes)
- Robert Beltner (D)- 47% (3,432 votes)
ASSESSOR
- Christina Kinsey (R) - 70% (5,023 votes)
- Gigi Collett (D) - 30% (2,128 votes)
LEVYS
Emergency Service/Ambulance Levy
- For- 86% (5,981 votes)
- Against- 14% (997 votes)
Health Department Levy
- For- 82% (5,744 votes)
- Against- 18% (1,228 votes)
Public Library Levy
- For- 80% (5,610 votes)
- Against- 20% (1,370 votes)
Senior Citizens Levy
- For- 88% (6,141 votes)
- Against- 12% (859 votes)
Results reported on election night aren’t final until the votes are certified by county boards of elections.
