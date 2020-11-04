Tucker County Election Results
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 9:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COUNTY COMMISSIONER
- Jon Bush (R)- 50% (1,888 votes)
- Mike Rosenau (D)- 50% (1,890 votes)
PROSECUTING ATTORNEY
- Ray Lamora (R)- 50% (1,875 votes)
- Savannah Wilkins (D)- 50% (1,895 votes)
SHERIFF
Jerry Flanagan (R)- 28% (1,022 votes)
William Ball (I)- 5% (183 votes)
Jacob Kopec (I)- 53% (1,943 votes)
Joe Nelson (I)- 15% (541 votes)
Results reported on election night aren’t final until the votes are certified by county boards of elections.
Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.