Tucker County Election Results

COUNTY COMMISSIONER

Jon Bush (R)- 50% (1,888 votes)

Mike Rosenau (D)- 50% (1,890 votes)

PROSECUTING ATTORNEY

Ray Lamora (R)- 50% (1,875 votes)

Savannah Wilkins (D)- 50% (1,895 votes)

SHERIFF

Jerry Flanagan (R)- 28% (1,022 votes)

William Ball (I)- 5% (183 votes)

Jacob Kopec (I)- 53% (1,943 votes)

Joe Nelson (I)- 15% (541 votes)

Results reported on election night aren’t final until the votes are certified by county boards of elections.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.