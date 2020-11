County Commissioner

Terry Cutright (R)- Unopposed

Prosecuting Attorney

Bryan Hinkle (R)- Unopposed

Sheriff

Virgil Miller (R)- Unopposed

Assessor

Dustin Zickefoose (R)- Unopposed

Surveyor

Dale Bennett (R)- Unopposed

