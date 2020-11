COUNTY COMMISSIONER

Robert Chericalo (R)- 56% (1,752 votes)

Daniel Dotson III (D)- 44% (1,386 votes)

SHERIFF

Stanley Knight, Jr. (R)- 35% (831 votes)

Richard Clayton (D)- 65% (1,546 votes)

Results reported on election night aren’t final until the votes are certified by county boards of elections.

