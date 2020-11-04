Wednesday Evening Forecast | November 4th 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Thursday: Any early morning sunshine will be interrupted by some clouds entering into the region by the afternoon thanks to a weak shortwave. Rain coming from this looks slim, just a few friendly clouds that will also keep our temperatures from warming too much. High: 68

Friday: Clouds and fog possible around dawn with bright sunshine on the quick return. High: 70

This Weekend: Looking amazing!! Warm, dry with copious amounts of sunshine and blue sky to enjoy. Not many weekends like this come around in November so take advantage of the unusual late Autumn warmth! Temperatures will be in the low to mid-70s.