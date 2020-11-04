Advertisement

Wilson Martino Dental Clinic is collecting candy for troops!

By Jasmin Adous
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Halloween is over for most, but one local dentist’s office is still trick-or-treating, but not for themselves. The office has actually collected thousands of pounds of candy in past years.

Wilson Martino Dental is redefining the phrase “put your money where your mouth is.” Kids will earn $1 for every pound of candy they give to the dentist’s office, but it’s not all about the money. The extra candy will be shipped to local troops overseas.

Wendy Boyce with the dental clinic says that it’s just one way to serve those who serve our country.

“it’s just a little way to send a piece of home. A little ‘we’re thinking of you’ token and we send enough candy that they can share with the other people around them,” said Boyce.

Boyce says that this is also an opportunity to fight bad dental hygiene.

“in exchange for the candy, we also give them this really cool flashing light up tooth brush so that promotes oral health,” Boyce said.

The light up tooth brushes light up for one minute which is how much time dentists recommend brushing each row.

“And we’ve had seven kids that have came in so far with $36 that have gone out,” said Robin Mcauley who heads the Bridgeport location.

Mcauley says that even those who may be too old to go trick-or-treating can still participate to show their appreciation.

“We’re real thankful that we can let the troops and military know that we are thinking of them,” Mcauley continued.

The dental clinic will be accepting candy until Friday, Nov. 6.

