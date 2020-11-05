Bridgeport tops University in four sets to win AAA Region I, Section 2 Title

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Violet Sickles had 12 digs and 15 kills and senior Shea Hefner registered 21 digs and 14 kills as Bridgeport downed University 3-1 to win the section title.

The Hawks won the first set 25-11, and then the Tribe put together three straight wins to capture the match.

Jayce Lucas had 35 assists and Alexa Martin tallied 9 kills and 4 blocks for the Indians.

Bridgeport and University both advance to Saturday’s regional tournament at Morgantown High. Winner of the regional matches head to the state tournament in Charleston next weekend.

