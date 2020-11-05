Clarksburg VA physician indicted on assault charges after touching two female staffers' breasts

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Dr. Kenneth C. Ramdat, a physician at the Louis A. Johnson VA Hospital is facing federal criminal charges, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Ramdat, 65, of Silver Springs, Maryland, was indicted on two counts of “Abusive Sexual Contact” and two counts of “Simple Assault.” Ramdat is accused of touching two staff women’s breasts without permission in two separate incidents in August 2019 and October 2019 at the hospital.

Ramdat faces up to two years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000 for each of the sexual contact counts and faces up to six months of incarceration and a fine of up to $10,000 for the assault counts.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah E. Wagner is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Veterans Affairs Office of Inspector General, the FBI, the Veterans Affairs Police and the Clarksburg Police Department investigated.

