Advertisement

Clarksburg VA physician indicted on assault charges after touching two female staffers' breasts

(KKCO)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 10:52 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Dr. Kenneth C. Ramdat, a physician at the Louis A. Johnson VA Hospital is facing federal criminal charges, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Ramdat, 65, of Silver Springs, Maryland, was indicted on two counts of “Abusive Sexual Contact” and two counts of “Simple Assault.” Ramdat is accused of touching two staff women’s breasts without permission in two separate incidents in August 2019 and October 2019 at the hospital.

Ramdat faces up to two years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000 for each of the sexual contact counts and faces up to six months of incarceration and a fine of up to $10,000 for the assault counts.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah E. Wagner is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Veterans Affairs Office of Inspector General, the FBI, the Veterans Affairs Police and the Clarksburg Police Department investigated.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Monongalia County man indicted on child porn charge

Updated: moments ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Thomas John Winston is facing a child pornography charge, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

News

West Virginia breaks several COVID-19 records in Thursday’s DHHR report

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
COVID-19 records was shattered in West Virginia Thursday.

News

Colleen Campbell's 11 pm Forecast November 4th 2020

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Wilson Martino Dental Clinic is collecting candy for troops!

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Jasmin Adous
Halloween is over for most, but one local dentist’s office is still trick-or-treating, but not for themselves.

Latest News

News

Trick-or-treat for troops

Updated: 17 hours ago

News

From the top of the ballot to the bottom, Republicans celebrated major victories in West Virginia on Election Day.

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Josh Croup
Republicans celebrated major victories on election night in West Virginia.

News

From the top of the ballot to the bottom, Republicans celebrated major victories in West Virginia on Election Day.

Updated: 17 hours ago

News

Pet Helpers: Ms. Ginny

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
She is a beautiful medium hair sweetheart. It looks like she may have some Maine Coon or Norwegian Forest cat in her.

News

Pet Helpers: Ms. Ginny

Updated: 17 hours ago

News

Firefighters react to a levy that was passed

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Veronica Ogbe
The Marion County volunteer fire department levy passed.