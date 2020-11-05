David Wayne Riley

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -, 53, of Fairmont, passed away at his home on Thursday, November 05, 2020. He was born on May 05, 1967, in Fairmont, a son of Judith A. (Bingamon) Riley, of Fairmont, and the late Richard A. Riley. After graduating Fairmont Senior High School, David worked as a mechanic his own shop, Riley’s Auto Repair, as well as Sears Auto and Sunbelt Auto. He loved working on cars, watching NASCAR, and spending time with his friends and family, especially his granddaughters. He will be missed by many. David is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Rachel (Gabor) Riley, of Fairmont. He is also survived by son Coty Shingleton, of Lumberport; daughter, Jennifer Hanning, of Fairmont; brothers, James A. Riley and John R. Riley, both of Fairmont; grandchildren, Isabella Friend and Adrianna Friend; aunts and uncles: Donna Mullins and husband Allen, James Bingamon and wife Linda, and Ronald Bingamon; as well as several loving cousins.In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by stepdaughter, Nicole Marie Flank. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society, 122 South High Street, Morgantown, WV 26501.Due to the pandemic of COVID-19, the family requests that visitors to the funeral home wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Monday from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m., and on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, from 10 a.m. until the service at 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home, with Pastor Matt Holbert officiating. Interment will follow at Grandview Memorial Gardens. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.