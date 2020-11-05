Advertisement

Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | November 5, 2020

Today Will Be Just As Fantastic, But How Cloudy Will It Be Today?
By Joseph Williams
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s going to be another cool but tolerable morning, as a high-pressure system in the south means nice, clear skies for this morning. In the afternoon, however, clouds will begin to push in, due to a small upper-level system called a shortwave trough, resulting in a mix of Sun and clouds. At least highs will be in the upper-60s, just like yesterday, meaning that we’ll be warm. These clouds will stick around overnight into Friday morning. Thereafter, expect plenty of sunshine for Friday and Saturday. Over the weekend, we’ll see highs in the low-70s, with mostly sunny skies. Next week, after a Monday that feels more like Summer than Fall, we’ll see a cold front sweep in bringing rain into WV. In short, try to enjoy these next few days while you can.

Today: Heading into today, some clouds will begin pushing in. Most of these clouds are high-level, like Cirrus clouds. In short, nothing too serious. At least we’ll be warm today. High: 68.

Tonight: Overnight, into tomorrow morning, more clouds will push through, but at least tonight will be calm. Low: 43.

Friday: Those clouds will push out tomorrow morning, leading to a sunny, clear, and warm afternoon. Go out and enjoy that sunshine! High: 69.

Saturday: We’ll see highs in the low-70s, more in-line with late-September than November. Skies will also be clear, meaning that the weekend will be perfect. High: 71.

